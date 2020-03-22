<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The management of Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, has announced closure of the institution till further notice.

A release by the Deputy Registrar, Public Relations Unit, on behalf of the Registrar, Alhaji Aminu Bello Muhammad, stated that the closure would be with effect from Monday March 23, 2020.

The development followed the directives of the Federal Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission and Kano state government to close all tertiary institutions, in the wake of COVID-19.





While the closure affects only students of the university, all staff were expected to report to their duty posts and were advised to adhere strictly to the protection tips by health officials.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Shehu Alhaji Musa, has urged staff and students to pray for divine intervention for the eradication of the pandemic disease.