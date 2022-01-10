Kano university suspends exams over tricycle riders strike

The Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, has suspended all examinations earlier scheduled for 8-11 am of Monday and Tuesday, 10th and 11th of January 2022.

The university announced the decision in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman, University Examination Committee, Dr Yau Datti.

Tricycle riders across the state had embarked on the strike overpayment of some taxes to the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

”Following an emergency meeting with the University management, the following decisions have been taken; that all examinations earlier scheduled for today, Monday the 10th of January, 2022 have been suspended, and all examinations scheduled for 8 – 11am (morning session) of Tuesday, the 11th January, 2022, have also been suspended.

“That all the Examinations scheduled for 11:30 – 2:30 and 3:00 – 6:00 pm will hold as scheduled.”

The statement added that the University had approved the release of its buses to be stationed at strategic routes in order to ease the transportation of students to and from the University.

While noting that all the remaining examinations remain as scheduled, the university assured that all suspended examinations would be conducted at a time and date to be specified later.

Newsmen had earlier reported that thousands of people were stranded in Kano, with many trekking to various places as a result of the Tricycle riders strike.