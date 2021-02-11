



The Academic Staff Union of Universities, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil (ASUU-KUST), has disbursed N2.30 million bursaries to 55 indigent students across the country.

Prof. Abdulkadir Muhammad, Convener of the ASUU-KUST Indigent Scholarship Committee, gave the details in a statement by Murtala Muhammad, secretary of the union, on Thursday in Kano.

According to Muhammad, N100,000 scholarship is awarded to one most outstanding indigent student and N51,000 each to two others.

”Four students received N50,000.00 each and 37 students got N45,000.00 each while four others were awarded N25,000 each.

”The disbursement include award of N20,000 each to six beneficiaries and N15,000 to an indigent student,” he said.

The convener said that the gesture was in line with ASUU National Executive Committee’s resolution aimed at providing scholarship to the most outstanding indigent students in the country.





He said that members of the association donated money deducted from their salaries to provide financial support for indigent students for payment of registration and maintenance fees as well as project assistance.

“Following the committee’s interaction with hundreds of applicants, analysis of the students’ documents and thorough verification of information provided by the students, the union approved scholarship awards to indigent students in Federal and State Universities across the country.

“The recipients came from across the Nigerian federation with different identities,” he said.

Dr Muhammad Sani-Gaya, ASUU-KUST Chairman, described the scholarship as important.

Sani-Gaya said that the union believed that the right support was key to surmount toughest challenges and achieve academic excellence.

He further quoted representatives of the Student Union, Uwaisu Babba and Sadiya Lawan-Isa, as commending the gesture.

He called on other organisations to emulate the union by supporting indigent students to reinvigorate the education sector and achieve sustainable social and economic development of the country.