<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Commissioner of Environment, Kabiru Ibrahim Getso, has expressed disgust over the flagrant disregard of commercial tricycle operators in obeying the monthly sanitation exercise in the city.

He described them as major defaulters in sabotaging the efforts of state in the exercise of keeping Kano clean.

This contain in a statement issued by the spokesman of the Ministry of Environment, Bashir Habib Yahya, to the reporters, said the commissioner therefore warned the tricycle operators, popularly known as adaidaita sahu to abide by the order or face sanctions.

The statement said the commissioner made the statement during the monthly sanitation meeting with stakeholders in his office, where he blamed them as the major obstacles in the set objectives.

He maintained that the environmental sanitation exercise is mainly for the benefit of entire good people of the state to have healthy and hygienic environment.

The commissioner added that the purpose of the exercise is not to fine indigenes of the state or collect money but to make them understand the its importance and comply.

He spoke at length on his appreciation to state sanitation committee members for their dedication and cooperation towards success of the exercise.

Getso appealed to state sanitation committee members to find time during the new year holidays to come out with new ideas and innovations that will make the exercise improved.