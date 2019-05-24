<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano and Taraba States Houses of Assembly passed a total of 71 bills in the last four years.

While Kano State lawmakers passed 47 bills into law during the period, their counterparts in Taraba State passed 24 bills.

Briefing journalists on the achievements of the Kano Assembly on Thursday, the Speaker, Kabiru Rurum, said 45 of the bills passed into law were assented to by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Rurum said the governor declined assent to two of the bills.

He justified the passage of the Pension Law for Speaker and Deputy, saying the law was to ensure supports for the presiding officers when they are no more gainfully employed or holding any political office.

Taraba State House of Assembly, on its part, passed 24 bills and several resolutions in the Eighth Assembly which is billed to wind up in few weeks.

The Speaker of the House, Abel Diah, disclosed this during a two-day induction/orientation workshop for members-elect which ended in Jalingo, the state capital, on Thursday.

Diah said the assembly passed those bills despite the daunting challenges it faced during the period.

He said the state governor, Darius Ishaku, assented to all the bills.

He said the essence of the retreat was to expose members-elect to the modus operandi of the assembly.

While congratulating the members-elect on their victories at the polls, the Speaker said the secret of a successful legislature was dialogue among members and other arms of government.