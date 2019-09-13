<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Singer, Nazir Ahmad, popularly called Sarkin Wakan Kano, has been arrested for allegedly releasing two uncensored musical albums and operating an illegal studio.

The albums, which were released about three years ago, were said to have violated some provisions of the state censorship board laws.

In the said albums titled Gidan Sarauta and Sai Hakuri, the singer was said to have openly criticized the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, reports Daily Trust.

Sarkin Wakan was reportedly arrested on Wednesday.

The spokesman, Kano state police command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, confirmed the arrest, saying that the singer was arrested on the orders of the court.

He said, “The court ordered his arrest and we complied with the order and we have already handed him over to the court.”

Meanwhile, a magistrate court sitting at Rijiyar-Zaki area of Kano State has granted him N500,000 bail.