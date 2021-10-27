Kano shuts private hospital over death cases

Kano State Government has shut down a private health facility in the state over cases of two deaths recorded in the hospital within the last six months.

The health facility, Green-Olives Hospital, situated at Sabon Titi, Tal’udu Gadon Kaya in Gwale Local Government Area was shut down by the Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA) over a report received from a committee of citizens over the death of two patients at the facility.

The Executive Secretary of PHIMA, Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu, who announced the closure of the facility in a statement, said the agency investigated the cases thoroughly which revealed a lot of misconduct and mismanagement in terms of services rendered to patients in the facility.

According to the statement, “The surgeon serves as the Anaesthetic nurse, perioperative nurse and assistant surgeon as well, hence he alone does the four jobs during surgery, and this is grossly unethical by all standards.

“Consent forms were not signed before surgery, patients were not adequately prepared before surgery and no intraoperative monitoring of patients during surgery,” the statement added.

Dr Adamu appealed to residents to report such cases of malpractices wherever in Kano for prompt action.

He also assured that the culprit would be dealt with in accordance with the guidelines of the agency, adding that the agency would continue to collaborate with people of Kano State and other civil organisations to fight quackery and patients’ mismanagement in the private health sector across the state.