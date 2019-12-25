<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Private Health Institutions Management Agency, under the state ministry of Health in a joint operation with Public Complaints and Anti Corruption Commission had on Wednesday shutdown an Illegal Traditional health center, located along Maiduguri road, in the outskirts area of Kano city.

This was contained in statement issued on Wednesday by the Public Relations Officer in the Ministry of Health, Isma’il Garba Gwammaja, said that the measure followed the continued routine inspection and supervision to all private health institutions, Traditional and other Herbal centers by the Ministry in the state.

Speaking to reporters over the closure of the illegal traditional center, the Executive Secretary Private Health Institutions Management Agency, (PHIMA), Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu, said the center belong to one Alhaji Yahaya Ali Chiroman Sarkin Mayu, who claimed to be a spiritual healer in virtually all ailments.

According to the Executive Secretary said during the raid they discovered many admitted patients while some were out patient with distinct illnesses ranging from medical, Surgical and Gynecology among others, all in the illegal traditional health center.

Dr Usman further pointed out that after a thorough search and investigation by the staff of the agency and that of the public complaints and anti corruption commission headed by Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado, the patients were carefully referred to the appropriate area for better diagnoses and medication purpose.

Usman further said the suspects had already handed arraigned in court for further scrutiny and legal action.

He then urged the general public to desist from patronizing such illegal hide out, the so-called traditional healers, instead they should go to the government health facility when ever they fall sick for appropriate healthcare service and attention.

He also appealed to the public to continue to reports such kind of illegal or any suspected center or hospital that their action is consider abnormal or unnatural to the agency for prompt and quick respond, with a view to reduce further complications and save lives and properties of the innocent souls.

“The agency would not relents in its efforts to continue to fish out ant illegal hide out of such center in all nooks and cranny in the state with a view to sanitized the bad practices, and solicit the support of all and sundry in this crusade to achieved the set objectives.”