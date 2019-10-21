<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State House of Assembly has amended the law establishing the state College of Nursing and Midwifery to enable it commence award of Degree, Diploma and Higher National Diploma (HND).

Reading the bill before the house on Monday, the Majority Leader, Alhaji Labaran Abdul-Madari said the college which has been awarding only certificates will now be upgraded to award degrees and other certificates.

According to him, the law will also give the college the opportunity to admit students with five credits, including Mathematics, English and Biology especially those at the rural areas for one year training on nursing and midwifery.

He explained that this will give students from rural areas opportunities to have knowledge on nursing, so they can help reduce the rate of deaths during birth in their areas.

Abdul-Madari revealed that after the one year training, the graduates will be automatically employed by Local Government authorities to assist in boosting healthcare service delivery in the state.

The house, after approving the report presented by its standing committee on health and education, and considered it in the committee of the whole approved the amendment of the law.

During plenary presided over by the speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Garba-Gafasa, a bill for the establishment of Kano State Drugs and Substance Abuse Management 2019, scaled second reading.