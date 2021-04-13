



The president, Association of Resident Doctors, Dala Orthopedic Chapter, Buba Ibrahim Babangida on Tuesday confirmed that its members have suspended their strike action, trusting that the MoU signed with the Federal Government will be fulfilled.

”Following our national emergency congress meeting, it was unanimously decided that we should suspend the strike action for a period of four weeks to allow the government to sort out some of the issues.





“But we, however, have other medium and long-term issues that the government has started looking into. I think this is the right time for Nigerians to implore the Government, as well as insist that they do the right thing so that we would not commence another strike in four weeks time.”

Meanwhile, the National Association of Resident Doctors has warned that it won’t hesitate to embark on another strike action if the Federal Government fails to honour its agreement with the union in the next four weeks.