The Department of State Services has said it has a cordial working relationship with sister agencies in providing election security.

Spokesman for the service, Mr. Peter Afunnaya, said this in a telephone interview on Sunday.

He was responding to an earlier story of an altercation between DSS some operatives and Policemen at the Kano collation centre.

Afunnaya said, “There was no clash. We have a healthy working relationship with sister agencies providing security for the elections.”

Earlier, our correspondent reported a disagreement between the security officials over a decision to ask election observers, journalists and party agents to leave the collation centre in order to be rescreened.

A security operative who spoke about the issue on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media said, “We only asked people to leave to enable us to decongest the centre.

“There were people who had no business being inside, we don’t want a situation where such people will disrupt the process.”