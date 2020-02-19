<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the release of N100 Million for students under the Kano/France Joint Scholarship Programme.

Ganduje revealed this in a statement on Wednesday, noting that the fund is for the 2019/2020 academic session.

The Kano State Government had entered an agreement with the French Embassy where lecturers from tertiary institutions in the state are sent to further their studies to Masters and PhD levels.

According to the statement, the approval of the fund is an indication that the Ganduje-led government seeks to ensure that the students undergo their studies seamlessly.





He noted that his government would always meet part of its agreement, urging the students to be focussed “so as to have value for the resources spent, for the development of the state education system.”

Lecturers from state-owned universities and other schools of higher learning in the State are beneficiaries of the programme.

The University of Lyon, Ecole Central Nantes, University of Bourgogne, Nice Sophia Antipolis, EPITA Paris, University of Paris Sud, and the University of Paris, Saclay are some of the schools where the beneficiaries run the programme.