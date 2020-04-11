<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Kano State Government on Saturday confirmed the first case of Novel Coronavirus recorded in the state.

Salihu Tanko-Yakasai, the Special Assistant on Media to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the disclosure via his verified Twitter account.

Yakasai said that the index case was recorded in a patient who returned to Kano from Abuja before the closure of the state border.





He said: “Kano has recorded its first case of COVID-19 in the State.

“The index case lives around UDB (Urban Development Board) Road, he returned from Abuja on the eve of the border closure in the State.

“All those close to him have been tested and are awaiting results. He is currently at Kwanar Dawaki Isolation Centre,” he said.