Kano State has recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total in the state to 59.

In a tweet by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Monday night, the agency said 38 new cases were recorded all over the country.

Lagos State, which recorded 70 cases on Sunday, had no new case, according to NCDC.

The breakdown shows that 23 were reported in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two each in Borno and Abia while the FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti recorded one case each.

“As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria,” according to the tweet with 188 patients discharged and 22 death recorded.

