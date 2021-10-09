Kano: Police free 47 inmates at illegal rehabilitation centre

Kano State Police Command raided an illegal rehabilitation centre located at Na’ibawa quarters in Tarauni Local Government Area of the state and freed 47 inmates.

Police Spokesman in the state, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said in a statement made available to THISDAY in Kano yesterday, that the victims suffered various degrees of injury due to torture and abuse.

According to him, the victims were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment before they were handed over to the Kano State Government.

The statement recalled that “On the 07/10/2021 at about 1100hrs, a report was received from a credible source that, one Aminu Rabiu, ‘m’, of Yar Akwa, Naibawa Quarters, Tarauni LGA, Kano State is running an illegal rehabilitation centre with chained and tortured inmates.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Commissioner of Police, Mr Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, immediately raised and instructed a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victims and arrest the culprits.

“The team immediately arrived at the scene and discovered 47 inmates confined in a house, with four of the victims leg chained and some with various degrees of injuries resulting from torture. They were rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment and handed over to the Kano State Government.”

Kiyawa said two operators of the centre Aminu Rabiu, and his brother Fatihu Rabiu, were arrested and would be prosecuted upon completion of the investigation.

Newsmen gathered that the Kano State Government had in November 2019 barred the operation of illegal rehabilitation centres across the state.