The Kano State Government, on Friday, dismissed as false, allegations that it is planning to depose the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

Earlier, a Kano group, Renaissance Coalition, in a press statement, signed by its spokesman, Ibrahim A. Waiya, which was made available to newsmen, alleged that plans were underway by the Kano State Government to transfer the Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi II to Bichi Emirate.

According to the statement, if the monarch resists the move, he would be dethroned.

However, the statement cautioned Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje against, the plot, which is capable of destabilising the peace and stability being enjoyed in the State.

The group, in the statement, threatened that if the Governor goes ahead, with its plan, it would have no option than to compel the Federal Government to declare a state of Emergency in Kano.

When contacted, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwa, dismissed the allegation as false.

He said that the State Government was not planning to depose the Emir.

Anwa insisted that there is no such plan.