Nasiru Ado Bayero, the immediate younger brother to Aminu Ado Bayero, has succeeded his brother Aminu Ado Bayero as Emir of Bichi.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje approved the appointment on Monday, few hours after he announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as emir of Kano after dethronment of Muhammad Sanusi II.

Mr Salisu Tanko Yakasai, Special Adviser on media to the Governor made the announcement.





“His Excellency Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR has approved the appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Bichi Emirate Council,” he said.

The appointment of Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero came after the former Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Aminu Ado was made the new Emir of Kano.

Security operatives have been deployed at the emir’s palace to ensure peace in the state.