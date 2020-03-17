<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A lawmaker, Ballo Butu-Butu, on Monday dismissed the suspension of five members of the Kano Sate House of Assembly as “illegal”.

Butu-Butu (APC Rimin Gado-Tofa Constituency), who spoke at a press conference in reaction to their suspension by the House, dismissed the action as “illegal and breach of law”.

Newsmen report that the House had on Monday at plenary presided by the Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, slammed a six months suspension on five legislators over what it called “misconduct”.

In a swift reaction, Butu-Butu said he was at home preparing for the daily legislative routine when he got wind of their suspension by the leadership of the House.

Butu-Butu said: “The House of Assembly and its members are guided by the constitution and the Rules of the House.

“Therefore, none of the two gives them the right to do what they did.

“What actually brought about this: during our plenary session on March 9, one of our colleagues sensed a move by the House to go against the Rules.

“He, therefore, raised a point of order, which he was denied.

“He has the right to raise a point of order.

“It is left to the House to consider what he say or not.





“Order 2, Rule 3 gives him the right to raise such point of order, but he was refused which led to the House into a rowdy session on Monday.

“Secondly, if a member of the House did something wrong and the House wants to suspend him, his offence must be clearly read and presented to the House Committee on Ethics and Privileges, which will invite him to defend himself.

“After that, if the committee is not satisfied with his explanation, the committee then presents its reports to the House, and no member can be suspended without the adoption of the report by two-third members of the House.”

Butu-Butu alleged that due process was not followed by the House, stressing that the speaker has no right to make such announcement against the constitution and Rules of the House.

He noted that they were yet to receive any letter regarding the suspension, adding that they are patiently waiting before taking necessary action on the issue.

NAN reports that other suspended members include Garba Gwarmai, APC Kunchi-Tsanyawa Constituency; Labaran Madari, APC Warawa Constituency; Isyaku Danja, PDP Gezawa Constituency; and Salisu Gwamgwazo, APC Kano Municipal Constituency.