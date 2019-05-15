<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano Kingmakers have employed the service of 7 Senior Advocates of Nigeria and 17 other lawyers to challenge governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Kano House Assembly and others in court over the creation of more new Kano Emirates.

The Kingmakers namely Madakin Kano, Yusuf Nabahani; Makaman Kano, Sarki Ibrahim; Sarkin Dawaki Maituta, Bello Abubakar and Sarkin Bai, Mukhtar Adnan filed a suit on Tuesday at the state High Court against the Speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Kano State House of Assembly, the Governor of Kano State, the Attorney General of Kano State and the four emirs appointed by the governor

The names of the lawyers are Prince Lateef Fegbemi, SAN, FCIArb, (UK), AB Mahmoud, OON, SAN, FCIArb, (UK), Adeniyi Akintola, SAN, Suraj Sa’eda, SAN, Hakeem O. Afolabi, SAN, Paul Usoro SAN, Nassir Abdu Dangiri, SAN,

Others are Maliki Kuliya Umar Esq, Nureini S. Jimoh Esq, Dr. Nasiru Aliyu Esq, Sagir Gezawa Esq, Muritala O. Abdulrasheq Esq, Aminu S. Gadanya Esq, Ismail Abdulaziz Esq, Rashidi Isamotu Esq, Oseni Sefullahi Esq, Ibrahim Abdullahi Esq, Haruna Saleh Zakariyya Esq, Auwal A. Dabo Esq, Badamasi Sulaiman Esq, O. O. Samuel Esq, Fariha Sani Abdullahi, Yahaya Isah Abdulrasheed, ACIArb, (UK) and Amira Hamisu.

According to one of the reliefs they sought, the kingmakers said giving effect to the purported law has distorted history, especially as it regards to the positions they are holding in the emirate.

The top emirate council members further said their position is a heritage in trust for their respective clans of Jobawa, Sullubawa, Yolawa and Dambazawa.