



The Kano State Hisbah Board says it has received over 5,000 application from prospective applicants seeking enrollment as Hisbah Marshal in the state.

A statement signed and issued by the Public Relations Officer of the board, Malam Lawal Ibrahim, on Wednesday in Kano, quoted the Director-General of the Board, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, as disclosing this at the end of the month briefing of the Board.

Ibn-Sina said that the enrolment exercise for the Hisbah corps Marshall had been approved in all mosques, in view of their significance to the society.





“Arrangements have reached advanced stages with the State task force committee on vaccination against the COVID-19 pandemic, the exercise will be launched at the headquarters and subsequently at all of the 44 local government areas’ Islamic centres.

“Also, capacity building seminars are to be introduced to train the Marshals to improve efficiency, standards and operational effectiveness among its members across the state”, he said, in the statement.

He warned the corps members across the state against any acts capable of tarnishing the image and the mutual relations existing between the board and general public.

Ibn-Sina advised them to always appear in the proper dress code while on duty, and the females to always wear hijab and niqab.