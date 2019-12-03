<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Hisbah Board has confiscated seven trucks loaded with various bottles of alcoholic drinks in an organised operation at Igbo/Hausa Road in Sabon Gari town.

The Commander-General of the Board, Sheikh Harun Ibn-Sina, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the Board, Alhaji Lawan Ibrahim, in Kano on Tuesday.

Ibn-Sina assured the people of the state that it would not relent in its efforts in fighting against illegal sales and consumption of alcohol and other social vices in the state.

The commander said that the state government had made a law since 2004, which prohibits the sale and consumption of alcohol as well as other intoxicating substances.

He added that anybody found breaking the law would be punished accordingly.

Ibn-Sina said that six persons were arrested by the Hisbah Corps during the operation in connection with illegal sales and operating beer shops in Sabon Gari town.

He urged the people of the state to fully cooperate with Hisbah Board to promote what is right and curtail wrongdoing.