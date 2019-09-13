<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Hisbah Board said it arrested 262 suspected beggars in August in Kano metropolis for allegedly violating the law banning street begging in the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Board, Malam Lawan Ibrahim, told newsmen in Kano. that the the number comprised of 175 adults and 87 children.

Ibrahim said that the beggars were arrested during raids carried out in different parts of the city.

He said that arrests were carried out at Ajasa road, Lodge road, Kantin Kwari, Railway, Sabon gari and State road, Railway.

“Out of the 262 beggars, 100 are from Kano, 158 are from Bauchi, Katsina, Sokoto states, Borno and Jigawa while two are from Ghana and two from Niger Republic,” Ibrahim said.

According to the official, three of the beggars were suffering from mental disorder.

He explained that those who were not from Kano would be repatriated to their states.

Ibrahim said that Kano State indigenes among them were properly screened, counselled and thereafter released since they were all first-time offenders.

He pleaded with the beggars to use their hands for productive ventures in order to better their lives.