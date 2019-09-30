<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Anxiety reigns Kano ahead of the judgement of the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal on the 2019 governorship election slated for Wednesday, October 2, 2019.

It was gathered that since the news broke on Monday morning, the impending verdict had dominated discussions in many quarters, especially among the members of the two leading political parties in the state.

Former Commissioner for Justice and one of the leading members of the People’s Democratic Party’s legal team at the tribunal, Barrister Maliki Kuliya, told newsmen that they were confident of victory at the tribunal.

His words: “Well, we have confidence that we would get a favourable judgement because it is very clear the re-run election was unconstitutional; the REC cancelled the results of 207 polling units across 28 local government areas and in our opinion, he did not have the power to do that.”

Asked what their reaction would be if they failed to win, he stated that: “We should wait for the judgement first and see… and if we don’t agree with it, we would go upstairs. But honestly we can’t say anything now, until we see the judgement. But certainly, we are optimistic of victory” he added.

A leading chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Comrade Saleh Jilly, told newsmen that they were equally optimistic of victory at the tribunal, adding that they defeated their rival, the PDP, in the elections that took place and made a great presentation before the tribunal.

Comrade Saleh who holds the traditional title ofGarkuwa Rimin Gado explained that the people of Kano State rightfully gave their mandate to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying the governor had been devoted to the people.

He expressed confident that the judiciary would rise to the occasion, adding that they had no fear about the outcome of the petition.

It would be recalled that the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the governorship elections in the state, Alhaji Abba Kabiru Yusuf, had filed a petition before the tribunal seeking to nullify the election of Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of the All Progressive Congress.