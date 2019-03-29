<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A group of academics and professionals under the auspices of Kano Scholars Assembly has confirmed the death of 2 persons during the governorship rerun election in the state.

The revelation came 2 days after Kano state Commissioner of information Malam Muhammad Garba dismissed the report of killings, and challenged anybody with such information to come forward with the details.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, the president of the group, Yusuf Kofar mata revealed the identity of the deceased as Tukur Ahmad of Yalwa quarters, Dala local government area and Nasiru Fulatan of Fulatan town, in Rogo local government area.

“Tukur Ahmad was attacked at Yalwa quarters, he died later at an unidentified hospital in the City. While one of our colleagues Captain Abubakar Danfulani had attended the funeral prayer of Nasiru Fulatan who was allegedly killed in Rogo local government area, Mr Kofar mata revealed.

Others who were attacked on election day according to Kofar mata include member representing Gwale constituency in Kano state House of Assembly Yusuf Babangida, alias dawo dawo and Shehu Alhaji of Warawa local government, AbdurRashid Panda of Albasu local government among others sustained various degree of injuries.

The convener of the group disclosed that the rerun governorship election in Kano was characterized with massive vote buying, widespread violence, intimidation and harassment of potential voters.

Mr Kofarmata alleged that “thugs were reported to have intimidated most of the INEC adhoc staff to the extent that some collation officers were reportedly missing, and yet some votes were fabricated from those polling units and allegedly recorded at INEC headquarters during state collation.”

He said other irregularities perpetrated include manual voting, disenfranchising the voters and above all compromising election process by some INEC officials and security personnels.

“As a good citizens of Kano state, we found it necessary to stand against the charade conducted in Kano in the name of election which is not in congruent with the wish of majority of the people of Kano State.

“We are therefore appealing to federal government and all institutions concerned to reverse this broad day robbery by reinstating peoples’stolen mandate back to the real winner of the March 9th election,” Kofar Mata pleaded with all stake holders.