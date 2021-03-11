



The Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje along with members of his cabinet and other officials in the state have been administered the COVID 19 vaccination to commence the exercise in the state.

At the commencement of the exercise, Gov. Ganduje was the first to be administered with the COVID 19 vaccination followed by the Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, followed by the Commissioner for Information Muhammad Garba.

Also, the former Deputy Governor of Borno state, Ali Abubakar, representative of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, two health workers, and the representatives of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Bashir Abba and Maulid Warfa of UNICEF in the state.





A female health worker from the Muhammad Buhari Isolation Centre Kano, Marakisya Madaki, is recorded as the first lady to have been administered the vaccination from Kano state.

Delivering his address after the vaccination, governor Ganduje urged the people of the state to register and get vaccinated.

“We have witnessed the first vaccination exercise and this is the beginning of the end of COVID 19 in Kano.

“We have to thank Mr President for his efforts as he has succeeded in securing the vaccines thereby moving the fight against COVID 19 to the next level.

“We, therefore, urge our people to register and get vaccinated.

“Everything, from trained and committed staff to efficient facilities are now available, what remains is the willingness of the people” Governor Ganduje stated.