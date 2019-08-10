<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umaru Ganduje, has urged the Federal Government to use adequate funding of entrepreneurship and technical education offered by polytechnics to address massive unemployment and dearth of infrastructural development in the country.

Ganduje said education in generally remains most veritable and sustainable tool for developing a nation, adding that Nigeria cannot be found wanting in this endeavour as education provides necessary elixir to the disturbing unemployment in the land.

He spoke during the 17th Convocation ceremony of the Federal Polythechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State. The ceremony was a graduation of five sets of graduands, some of which were pending as a result of disturbing industrial crisis that plagued the institution before the new Rector, Dr. H. Oladebeye assumed duty on February, 2018.

Former Education Minister, Senator Sam Egwu, Chief Bestman Paul Anekwe and a successful entrepreneur and alumni of the school, Otunba Femi Ogunleye were also honoured.

The Rector said the convocation was for over 16,000 graduands, adding that his administration’s effort at restoring peace and stability in the school aided the success of the programme. He also urged the government to urgently assist the school on areas of challenges.

Advocating for government’s huge support, Ganduje said: “Polytechnics provide entrepreneurship education for job creation and development Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti is doing well in this regard.

“Under my watch as Chairman, Governing Council, Federal poly Ado has provided the needed platform for the task of giving sound entrepreneurship education.”

He recalled that the achievements of his administration in education, saying: “our administration has recorded landmark achievement in the area of education. The achievement include declaration of free and compulsory primary and secondary education, accreditation of 279 programmes in all the tertiary institutions in the state, massive employment and training of academic and non-academic staff, construction of the State-of -Art vocational centre reputed to be the best in the country, revamping the Almajiri system of education, and repositioning Kano State polytechnic to attain 6th position among its peers in Nigeria. The nation must continue to pay attention towards developing technical and entrepreneurship education.

“I dedicate the award to students in Kano and assure you that It will renew my resolve to improve on education in the state,” he said.