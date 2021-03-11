



Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state has called on media practitioners as well as Non Governmental Organizations to engage in massive sensitization of the public towards the administration of the COVID 19 vaccination in the state.

Ganduje who also praised the media for the role they have played so far in making the public aware of the protocols COVID 19 made the call on Wednesday in Kano during a special sensitization program for Media and NGOs.

Earlier in the morning Kano had received 209,520 doses of the COVID 19 vaccines.

“There are three stages of the fight against COVID 19, Preventive, Curative, and Palliative.

“In this stage of the fight which is the preventive we are having the vaccination and we call on you to play that role of spreading awareness to the public. I appreciate the role you have been playing.





“We need to sensitise all segments of the society and if they are well sensitized they will accept without much duress. We have earlier offered palliatives to the public which is also a way of sensitizing the public as gifts were offered to families during the polio vaccination, which we have successfully driven out and in the same way we shall drive out COVID 19.

“We received 209,520 doses of vaccine that are going yo be administered according to a plan and in staged as well” Ganduje stated.

Meanwhile, 70 percent of Nigeria’s population is targeted for the vaccination to reduce mortality due to COVID 19 with 40 percent in 2021 and 30 percent in 2022.

More so, those prioritise are those at very high risk of contacting the disease that include health workers, security and persons with underlying ailments especially those above the age of 50.