Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has so far spent a total of N500m in training 200 youths as automobile mechanics in the state, being the third batch of the 1000 youths enlisted.

The youths, both males and females, were sponsored by Kano State to train as automobile mechanics with Peugeot Automobile Kaduna at the sum of N420m while tools worth N80m was purchased for them as start-up kits.

The governor at the graduation ceremony of the automobile mechanics on Wednesday said “considering our population which makes us vulnerable, we find it necessary to train our youths in various skills to provide employment for them.

“Apart from the employment, we are also filling the gap by providing efficient auto mechanic services in the state which prior to this was scarce.





“We have built ten auto mechanic service centres to support all of them as they graduate.”

The governor also said that the government has trained hundreds of others in various other entrepreneurial skills that include vulcanizers, tricycle operators and carpenters and is going to continue training more by establishing a training centre in the state.

He said, “we have established a skill acquisition training centre which we have named after one of ours, Aliko Dangote and have placed all necessity tools required and are currently training the manpower for the centre. The centre is going to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in February.”

Each of the graduands was given start-up kits and cash support of N50,000 each.