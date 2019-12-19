<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano, on Wednesday, assented to 2020 Appropriation Bill passed by the Kano State House of Assembly into law.

The signing ceremony which was done at the Council Chamber was witnessed by the Right Honourable Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa, shortly after he officially presented the document, alongside other Principal Officers.

The budget of N206,267,759,657 gives the largest share to education and health sectors, as the health sector takes 16 per cent of the fiscal document.

“Our resolve to make our budget circle from January to December each year, with effective and efficient implementation, are what informed the appreciative work on the document by the State Assembly. They did a good job, which also made public participation in the process an integral part of the fiscal document,” he said.

Ganduje recalled that after the Executive made a presentation of the document, the House promised to expedite action to make sure that, they would also be part of the good process of changing the delayed pattern of budget implementation, saying “Here we are with the Right, Hon. Speaker fulfilling the promise”.

He added, “We are following the footsteps of President Muhammadu Buhari, who assented to the fiscal document at the federal level, on Tuesday. I am signing our document just a day after President Buhari’s.”

The governor further promised that people would start enjoying the implementation from January, adding “we assure the people of our commitment to serving them better as we are entering the Next Level of our administration.”

“Recalled that during the recent retreat held in Kaduna, between members of the State Executive Council, members of the State Assembly, Permanent Secretaries, heads of other government agencies, among others, there was a call for more synergy between all the three arms of government.

“The presentation of this fiscal document for my assent today is a clear indication that yes we are all fulfilling our promises of maintaining the cordial working relationship between us. This is marvellous and impressive,” he stated.

Ganduje who reminded Commissioners that the work of the legislative arm did not stop at making laws only added, “But also monitoring and other oversight functions of how our budget is being implemented. I am therefore urging that they should be given all the necessary cooperation to exercise their assigned responsibilities as Honourable members of the State Assembly.”

In his short presentation, Speaker Gafasa assured the governor of the unflinching support and commitment towards better Kano, saying “Two months back His Excellency was at the hallowed Chamber when he presented the document and we promised to do justice to the document, which we did.”