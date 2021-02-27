



Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has relieved his Special Adviser on Media, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, of his appointment.

The commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, who communicated the governor’s directive through a statement on Saturday, said the dismissal is based on Yakasai’s “continued unguarded comments and utterances which are deemed contrary to the stand of the All Progressive Congress (APC) government which he is serving.”

He said the sack is with immediate effect.

The governor accused Yakasai of failing to “differentiate between personal opinion and official stand on matters of public concern and therefore cannot be allowed to continue to serve in a government he does not believe.”

“The governor also warned political appointees and public servants to guard against making statements capable of drawing superfluous controversy,” the statement added.





The governor also reaffirmed his commitment to the policies and programmes of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yakasai has been in the eye of the storm since Friday when he criticised the APC-led government at all levels over the high level of insecurity in the country.

He had said the worsening insecurity in the country is an indication that the APC government has failed in its primary responsibility of protecting lives and properties.

“Clearly, we as APC government, at all levels, have failed Nigerians in the number 1 duty we were elected to do which is to secure lives & properties. Not a single day goes by without some sort of insecurity in this land. This is a shame! Deal with terrorists decisively or resign,” he had tweeted.

The former aide of Kano governor went missing hours after the tweet.