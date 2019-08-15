<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje plans to organise a summit to encourage basic education.

According to him, the idea is part of efforts to implement free and compulsory education from primary to post- primary levels.

At a stakeholders’ meeting of heads of state agencies, under the Ministry of Education, and institutions of higher learning, on free and compulsory education, Ganduje noted that during the summit, experts in the education sector are expected to suggest modalities on how to effectively and efficiently attain optimal result while implementing the policy.

“We all believe that education is one of the major routes to economic prosperity and a corridor to scientific and technological advancement. It is at the same time, as largely regarded and enunciated, a veritable tool to combat unemployment,” he said.

“Part of our stakeholders for this noble policy are experts who specialise in basic education, some in science and technical education, some in assessment and quality control in education, some in examination management, and also some would come from Almajiri system of education,” he added.

The five emirates in the state were represented at the meeting, underscoring Ganduje’s belief that the traditional institution also formed a part of critical stakeholders in the implementation stage of the policy.

“Because we believe in the important role they play in the education of our wards and the advancement of the sector as a whole, we said they must be included,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Free and Compulsory Education Committee, Dr Kabiru Shehu, who is also the Head of Service, assured the governor of their strong commitment towards successful implementation of the policy.

He said: “DFID and World Bank praise the initiative and have promised to partner with Kano State towards having smooth and successful policy. They all promise to do their best towards that. As they are convinced that Kano is very serious about it.

“After the summit a policy would come up as a road map for free and compulsory education in the state. Parents who refuse to send their wards would be sanctioned.

“We are very lucky that this administration is not only aiming at free and compulsory education at the primary school level, which has already been in place for long.

“This time around His Excellency Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje includes post primary education, up to senior secondary school education. This is a new development.”