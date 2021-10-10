Kano governor mourns deceased Kwankwasiyya stalwart

Kano state governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, on Sunday described the death of frontline Kwankwasiyya Chieftain, Muhammad Aminu Adamu popularly known as Abba Boss, as a quintessential community leader who lives his life for others.

Ganduje in a statement by Abba Anwar, his Chief Press Secretary said “We received the information of his death with tears and thinking of irreplaceability of a complete gentleman whose life was impactful to many.”

Malam Anwar in the statement quoted his boss to have described the deceased as “a real father to many people who lived with him, a disciplined and a disciplinary fellow, who believed in human development.”

He said “This death, has occurred when we needed him the most. People like him are very rare. He was unique, friendly, respectful and responsible leader to all,”

Governor Ganduje assured that the late Abba Boss was such a patriotic Nigerian, who was perfectly concerned about the development of his community, his state and the nation in general.

Ganduje explained that “Yes he passed away while we needed him, but Almighty Allah needed him the most to go back to Him and start reaping the fruits of the good deeds he concentrated doing while in this world.”

He noted that “While in this world, the late community leader, was a compendium of humility, discipline, respect, righteousness, patriotism, selflessness, fear of Allah and service to humanity.”

The statement concluded that “It is therefore on behalf of the government and good people of Kano state, that I am extending our condolences to the immediate families of Alhaji Muhammad Aminu Adamu, his neighbours, friends, well-wishers and the entire community. “