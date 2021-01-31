



Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated 2,000 COVID-19 marshals to sensitise and enforce safety protocols in the state.

Ganduje said during the inauguration in Kano on Sunday that there was a need to tackle COVID-19 with all seriousness.

He added that non-compliance to safety protocols had been identified as a huge challenge to curbing the spread of the virus.

The governor noted that the marshals, who comprised of environmental health workers, would work with security agencies, paramilitary and mobile court in the state to ensure strict compliance of all COVID-19 protocols.

He said, “the major challenge we are facing is non-compliance to the COVID-19 protocols by the public and we have engaged in public enlightenment, but government must take measures using security agencies and marshals to ensure strict compliance.”





The Commissioner for Health, Aminu Tsanyawa, said that the state recorded 27 deaths in the second wave and 77 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state.

He restated the commitment of the state government to fight the pandemic.

Earlier, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, commended the state governor for efforts toward fighting COVID-19 in the state.

He advised the marshals to enlighten the public on compliance to the coronavirus protocols.

Ado-Bayero called on the people of the state to adhere strictly to all safety protocols.

The traditional ruler then prayed for peace, unity, and stability in the state and the country as a whole.