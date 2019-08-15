<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has donated the sum of 158, 000 SR to 3, 170 Kano indigenes, who are currently in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the 2019 Hajj.

Executive Secretary, Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Muhammad Abba Danbatta explained that each of state’s pilgrims would get the sum of N5 000 from the amount, which totals about fifteen million Naira in local currency.

He enjoined the pilgrims to desist from attempting to return to Nigeria with items that were banned by their Airline companies or by the authorities of Saudi Arabia.

Alhaji Danbatta expressed delight at the pilgrim’s readiness to abide by the rules and regulations of their host country while praying to Almighty Allah to accept their acts of worship in the Holy land.

He noted that the airlift of the pilgrims from the would commence in earnest .

Meanwhile, Kano State pilgrims currently performing the 2019 Hajj have expressed gratitude to Governor Ganduje over donation and the efforts of the state government in making their stay comfortable in the Holy land.