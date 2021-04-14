



The Kano State Governor, Mr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has commenced the disbursement of N148 million upkeep grants for 1,400 public secondary schools across the state.

Ganduje explained yesterday that his administration has been giving the education sector serious attention because of its importance to the development of any society.

He said that the issue of funding is very important in the effort to implement the state’s policy on free and compulsory primary and secondary school education.

The governor added that policies introduced by his administration for the development of education would not be achieved without adequate funding.

“But I have to commend President Muhammad Buhari for providing counterpart funding under the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

“I want to assure you that since we came to office in 2015, we have never failed to provide our counterpart funding for the development of education in Kano State.





“I am happy to inform you that even as of 2021, we have already paid part of it.” Ganduje said.

Earlier in his remarks during the event, the Kano State Commissioner of Education, Mr. Sanusi Kiru, said that 2,662 female secondary school teachers have successfully completed their crash National Certificate for Education (NCE) programme to upgrade their knowledge and qualifications.

Kiru noted that the female students received their certificates, adding that they benefited from the female teachers’ scholarship of N50 thousand annually per person during their study.

He said: “I am quite elated to inform you that with this initiative, Kano State has no single unqualified teacher in its payroll.

“We are also gagging off the distribution of mobile tablets to 44 Local Government Educational Officers to simplify data generation, analysis and management with modern technology.”