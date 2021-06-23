Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State said on Wednesday that the introduction of technology in addressing the security challenges in the country was necessary if the fight is to be won.

“Since crime has gone to the next level in Nigeria, strategy too has to go to the next level,” he said, while receiving the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, in Kano.

The governor said it was in consideration of that reality that the state government installed CCTV in some strategic places in Kano, to secure the lives and property of people.

“We have installed CCTV all over the metropolitan city, and now laying optic fibre to complement the satellite services.

“We also have trackers, and at the major entrance of Kano metropolis, we built security dometories where we have a number of security agents manning the major entrances,” he said.





The governor also said the government established Ruga project at Dansoshiya forest that share border with Katsina State.

According to him, herdsmen have now settled there, as such it will be difficult for any bandit to make the forest his home.

“Coming to one of the biggest forests in the country, Falgore forest, we established military training ground and it is now working,” he said.

Earlier, IGP Baba had told the governor that he was in the state in connection with the passing out ceremony of Cadets of Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

He commended the state government for its effort in providing security agents with enabling environment to secure lives and property.

He explained that it was when there was security that there would be peace, hence the need for the all stakeholders to join hands to secure the state.