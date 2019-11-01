<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the state Ministry of Justice to review the Penal Code to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of kidnapping in the state.

Ganduje gave the directive in Kano on Thursday while inaugurating a 16-member commission of inquiry to investigate cases of missing persons in the state from 2010 to date.

He said the government found it necessary to take the measure in order to discourage others who might contemplate engaging in criminal and heinous crimes such as child kidnapping in the state.

“I have already directed the Ministry of Justice to amend the necessary penal code law to enforce death penalty on any person found guilty of kidnapping in the state,” Ganduje said.

The governor also announced scholarships to nine rescued children in the state up to university level.

He donated N1 million to each parent of the seven children who have so far been claimed by their families.

“Though education is free from primary to secondary school, the state government will sponsor their education up to university level,” the governor said.

He said the gesture would go a long way in supporting the parents to ensure that the rescued children were reunited with their families and fully reintegrated into society.

The governor, who congratulated the parents, commended the police, the media and all other stakeholders who contributed to the recovery of the nine kidnapped children.

He also thanked Kano people for understanding the fact that it was not a religious matter, but a criminal issue that needed to be dealt with once and for all.

On the commission of inquiry, which is under the chairmanship of retired Justice Wada Umar-Rano, Ganduje urged members of the commission to carry out the assignment without fear or favour and with utmost fear of Allah.

Meanwhile, Kano State government on Wednesday shut down a notorious children torture chamber and rescued 36 chained inmates from the facility.

Daiba, located in Rijiyar Lemu quarters in Dala Local Government Area of the state, was shut down late Wednesday after state officials found children in chains at the centre.

It has been reported that proprietors of similar centres in Kano were shutting them down and dismissing the students to escape the attention of the authorities.

Earlier, the state government had set up a committee to check the centres operating in the state with a view to regulating their activities.

The head of the committee, Muhammad Tahar, has been quoted as saying that the Daiba centre was notorious for chaining and torturing its inmates.

He said the committee stormed the centre with the support of the Hisbah (state’s moral police) and found some inmates being tortured.

He advised parents to come forward and identify their children who were rescued from the centre and taken into the custody of Hisbah.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Haruna, said he was unaware of the operation. “Please contact the Hisbah,” he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had condemned the ill-treatment of children at the centres.

“On torture chambers, in this day and age, no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims,” the president had said.

The president had commended the efforts of the police in exposing human rights abuses by individuals and criminal groups, and said he was optimistic that the efforts would be sustained to check such illegal activities.

Buhari had also appealed to members of the public to remain vigilant and assist security agencies in crime prevention and control by reporting the existence of criminal activities in their communities.