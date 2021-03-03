



Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday approved the recruitment of 500 doctors, pharmacists, laboratory scientists and other allied health workers.

Dr Aminu Tsanyawa, Kano State Commissioner for Health, who made this announcement, said the recruitment was approved to enhance healthcare delivery in the State, newsmen report.





“In order to provide affordable and quality healthcare delivery to residents of Kano, the state government has approved the recruitment of 500 doctors, laboratory scientists and technicians, pharmacists and others,” he explained.

The Governor also directed the ministry to assess the state of health facilities in 484 Wards of the state.

Ganduje also approved the employment of 1,500 other sets of health care workers who would be posted to the 484 health care facilities.