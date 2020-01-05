<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Omowunmi Shona, a Yoruba woman made the list of 17 new political aides appointed by governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, of Kano state on Sunday morning.

A Press Statement signed by Malam Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor that was made available to newsmen in Kano

gave the breakdown of the fresh appointment as 7 Special Advisers, 10 Senior Special Assistants.

Although no details on Omowumi Shona’s state of origin but by her appointment, she would serve as Senior Special Assistant Domestic II to the governor.

Governor Ganduje new appointments include Alhaji Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro, Special Adviser, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Alhaji Mamudu Madakin Gini (Buharin Dala), Special Adviser, Commerce, while Isa Yunusa Danguguwa, is now Special Adviser on Labor Matters.

Other Special Advisers are former Director General, media and strategy, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, now Special Adviser on Media, Habibu Sale Mailemo would serve as Special Adviser on Internally Generated Revenue, Tasi’u Rabi’u Fanisau is now Special Adviser on Assembly Matters, while Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, is now Special Adviser on Food Security.

The fresh list of new Senior Special Assistant to Governor Ganduje include Ahmed Abbas Ladan, SSA Domestic I, Auwalu Lawan Shuaibu (Aranposu), SSA ICT, Ibrahim Abubakar Dantayo Makole, SSA Water Supply, Habib Yahaya Hotoro, SSA Sustainable Development Goals.

Other Senior Special Assistants to the governor are Omowunmi Shona, SSA Domestic II, Tijjani Danlami Maikwano, SSA Youth Mobilization, Jafaru Ahmed Gwarzo, SSA Sanitation, Zainab Yayannan D/Tofa, SSA Women Affairs, Zulyadaini Sidi Mustapha, SSA Rural Development, and Musa Kambai Sumaila, SSA Metropolitan.

Malam Abba Anwar in the statement quoted his Principal to have urged the appointees to work diligently for sound execution of government policies, programmes and projects.

According to Ganduje, “it is your responsibility to show to Nigerians that, you are indeed serving a regime that excels in many human endeavours. So you have every reason to work very hard.”

Emphasising further that, those among the newly appointed SAs and SSAs who served under him in the first tenure of his administration, apart from understanding government’s policies and working towards achieving optimal results, “…they did their best and assisted in our victory for the second tenure.”

The statement added “it is noteworthy to fully understand how you are selected and appointed into various offices as Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants, which automatically calls for commitment, deserving loyalty, openness, integrity and sincerity of purpose as public office holders,” Ganduje counsels all appointees.

The statement further noted that “what is more important in our modern day technology-driven society, is to also comply with the moving world. So I urge you to make good use of modern day technology while discharging your assigned responsibilities.”

Abba Anwar stated that all the appointments are with immediate effect.