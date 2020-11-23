Kano state Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has approved the appointment of Chairman and members of the Kano State Ultra-Modern Specialist Hospitals Governing Board calling on the appointed members to put the state first.

The appointment which is with immediate effect was announced Sunday evening by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Abba Anwar who said the appointment was strictly based on merit.

Relating the comments of the governor to the appointed members, he said “I urge you all to always put service to the state first before any other thing. As enshrined in the rules and regulations governing the affairs of the two ultra-modern hospitals.

“Make sure that you discharge your duties diligently, with much concern to ethical standards. This administration places emphasis on the health sector, you should therefore abide by the global best practice,” he directed.

Speaking in the use of modern technology, which he said cannot be overemphasised, is necessary and desirable.

“IT-based practice in the healthcare delivery system is one of the basic things that the sector requires globally, Kano should therefore not be left behind,” Ganduje stated.





Those appointed as Board Members are Prof Yusuf D Sabo as Chairperson, Dr Hadiza Ashiru as Chief Executive Officer, Dr Abdullahi Kauranmata as the Representative from Ministry of Health and Zahraddeen Lawan as the Representative from Ministry of Finance.

Others are Engineer Murtala A. Garba as the Representative from Due Process, Hajiya Bilkisu Maimota the Representative from Office of the Secretary to the State Government, Hajiya Halima Ali Aware Representing Kano State Investment Promotion Agency and Hajiya Hafsat Kolo from the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs)

Also appointed are Alhaji Kabiru Nassarawa from the Private Sector, Sanusi Ali Sadiq, from ANAN/ICAN Kano State Branch and Madam Comfort Onwuegbuna who Represents the Women Organisations.

Governor Ganduje called on them to always give their best towards further strengthening the health institutions in the state.

“Help the state in maintaining its position as one of the leading states in the country with best healthcare delivery system,” he insisted.