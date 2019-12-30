<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor on Monday appointed five female Special Advisers to his cabinet.

They are Hajiya Fatima Abdullahi Dala, Special Adviser, Child Welfare and Women Mobilization, Dr Fauziyya Buba, Special Adviser, Health Services Management, Hajiya Aishatu Jaafaru, Special Adviser, School Feeding Programme, Hajiya Hama Ali Aware, Special Adviser, Foreign Investment, Hajiya Yardada Maikano Bichi, Special Adviser, Non-Governmental Organizations.

A news release by Malam Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor that was made available to newsmen in Kano on Monday quoted his Principal currently holidaying in Saudi Arabia to have charged the appointees to prove their mettle while discharging their assigned responsibilities in the office.

According to the statement “the fact that you are chosen among many clearly shows that you have something to offer for the sustainable development of the state.”

Ganduje further challenged the appointees to ensure that “all government policies and programmes related to your respective offices, and even beyond, are observed with all sense of ownership and responsibility while discharging your responsibilities”.

The statement added “you should also understand the dire need to adopt modern technology in your official engagements. So as to comply with global best practices”.

According to Malam Anwar statement, the appointment are wit immediate effect.