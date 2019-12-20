<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has approved the appointment of substantive Head of Service, in person of Hajiya Binta Lawan Ahmed.

Ahmed, until her appointment was the Permanent Secretary State Ministry of Commerce.

She replaces Dr Kabiru Shehu, who was in acting capacity, after the completion of his service years, with the state civil service, few weeks back.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Abba Anwar.

The statement said that governor commended Dr. Shehu for the good and patriotic service to the state, during his tenure as the state Head of Service, adding that, “Dr Kabiru Shehu has performed wonderfully well. He was a worker-friendly Head of Service. We all wish him a brighter future in his endeavours.”

He described the new Head of Service as a dedicated public servant, whose pedigree in the service is commendable and encouraging, adding that, “She always proves her mettle as a refined and core public servant, whose intent is to move the service to greater heights.”

In the same vein, Governor Ganduje has approved the appointments of the following as Special Advisers to the Governor with assigned representatives:

Ali Baba (A Gama Lafiya)

Special Adviser, Religious Affairs

Mustapha Hamza Buhari (Ba-Kwana)

Special Adviser, Political Affairs

Hamza Usman Darma

Speaker Adviser, Special Duties

Tijjani Mailafiya Sanka

Special Adviser, Council of Emirs

Yusuf Aliyu Tumfafi

Special Adviser, Grassroots

While wishing them successful discharge of their assigned responsibilities, Governor Ganduje assured them that they were picked considering their zeal and commitment towards the development of the state.

“I hope you will work tirelessly in order to take our state to the next level. As you are also aware, that you all fit the places of your callings,” he said,

All the appointments are with immediate effect