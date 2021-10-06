Kano governor: N5.5 billion spent on Dangote ultra modern skills acquisition center

Kano State Government has so far spent N5.5 billion on its ultra-modern Skills Acquisition Center named after business mogul, Aliko Dangote, Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, said on Wednesday.

Ganduje made the disclosure while conducting delegates of the Broadcasting Organization of Nigeria (BON) round the project in Kano.

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will inaugurate the centre in November. The governor said that the centre would commence operation with 500 trainees.

He said that more modern machines purchased from Europe for the centre were expected to arrive in Kano by the end of October. Ganduje disclosed that the National Board for Technical Education had visited the facility ahead of the accreditation of its programmes.

“To make the centre more Nigerian, 60 per cent of admission will be reserved for Kano people irrespective of social, religious and cultural backgrounds.

“The remaining 40 per cent is going to be shared among the 36 states of the federation and FCT,” he said.

Ganduje pointed out that technicians and instructors had already been employed, while training for the first batch of students would commence by the second week of October.

Newsmen report that the delegates also inspected other projects, including the flyovers at Kantin Kwari textile market, Madobi, Dangi and Bukavu barrack roads, and the Cancer Center.