Kano state government has vowed to institute a legal action against the Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike over the demolition of Rainbow Town Central Mosque located at the Trans-Amadi Area of Port Harcourt.

A press statement by Abba Anwar, Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje described the “sad story of Mosque demolition in Rivers state as shocking and promised that necessary lawful action must be taken over the happening. ”

According to the statement, Ganduje would institute “legal action against this demolition of the Mosque as well contest it with appropriate authorities for redress”

Anwar quoted his principal as saying: “We received this information with high degree of shock. And I am assuring the general public that, all necessary action against this demolition will be taken through appropriate authorities.”

He therefore called on the public to remain calm and peaceful, as they were enjoined to and go about their normal businesses.

Ganduje said: “As government, we have started touching appropriate quarters against the demolition.

“Kano state is known for peaceful coexistence between Muslims and Christians, we should therefore improve on that and remain calm and peaceful. People should live peacefully with one another.”