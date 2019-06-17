<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State government has said it will provide facilities worth N318 million as support to the Nigerian Army as part of efforts to fight different forms of criminality.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in a press statement, signed by his director-general, media and publicity, Ameen Yassar, during the closing of the 1 Division Nigerian Army Inter-Brigade Corporal and Below Competition, that the financial support would be deployed towards the establishment of a multi-million naira training centre in Falgore Forest in Tudun Wada Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said that the fund was part of efforts of the Ganduje administration towards making the forest and surrounding areas free of negative activities, particularly organised crime in the form of banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and insurgency.

He said, “The military presence in the forest will deter criminals. We shall lay the foundation of this important project soon and it will be a milestone in addressing security challenges.”