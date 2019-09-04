<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State Government, on Wednesday, said, it spent N2.4 billion, for the maintenance of 1, 180 Public Primary and Secondary Schools in the State.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, made the disclosure in Kano, yesterday, at the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ summit on Free and Compulsory Basic and Secondary Education in the State.

According to Ganduje, the funding will cover a total number of 834,366 pupils. He added that the State Government spent N318 million to procure free school uniforms for 779,522 newly enrolled pupils.

Also, Governor Ganduje disclosed that his administration will engage 3,000 voluntary teachers in order to reduce teaching deficiency.

”The actualization of free and compulsory education at both Primary and Secondary school level in Kano State, is in fulfilment of my declaration, during my second term inauguration, to provide free and compulsory education in the State.”