The Kano State Government says it has sponsored 32 science-based lecturers in public higher institutions to study in France.

A statement signed by the chief press secretary to the state governor, Abba Anwar; said Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had entered into agreement with the French authorities, for the sponsorship of purely science-based lecturers from the states’ owned higher institutions for postgraduate studies.

The programme started from 2016, when state government sent 11 lecturers from Kano University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Yusuf Maitama Sule University and Kano State Polytechnic, to study in different programmes in French universities.

In a letter of appreciation sent to the governor, the Chairman of Kano State Government/French Embassy Joint Scholarship Beneficiaries, Malam Bashir Ado of the Chemistry Department, Kano State College of Education and Preliminary Studies, commended the governor, noting that the state has the highest number of foreign sponsored students in France from 2016 to date.

The programme is being coordinated under the office of the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Higher Education, Dr Usaini Akilu Jarma.

The state paid all its dues to the French authorities directly, with no third party engagement, the statement said.

Another set of 11 lecturers was sent in the second batch of 2017, which also included lecturers from Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kumbotso, College of Education and Preliminary Studies, Kano, Audu Bako College of Agriculture and College of Arts, Sciences and Preliminary Studies, Tudun Wada.

In the year 2018, 10 lecturers from across other state owned tertiary institutions were sponsored for the overseas training.

“All together, the state has 32 lecturers who have been carefully selected from the state owned universities and other institutions of higher learning for training.

Also commenting, Dr. Jarma said lecturers would be selected for the fourth batch of 2019.

According to the agreement, the French government paid the tuition fees and health insurance expenses, while the Kano State government took care of students’ upkeep and travelling allowances,” the statement said.