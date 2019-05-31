<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kano State has sacked 12 polio workers for compromising the immunisation process by finger-marking some eligible children without administering the polio vaccine.

The Primary Health Care coordinator Comrade Nura Haruna of Tarauni local Government where the fresh Polio virus was discovered, accused some of the polio workers of finger-marking some children without administering the vaccine.

The ploy, he said, was based on the mutual agreement they had with some parents with reservations against the exercise.

According to him, considering the utmost priority accorded to the exercise by the State Government, it did not hesitate to relief the affected 12 workers of their duties.

“We have been sacking many ad-hoc workers found wanting of compromising the immunization process and we will not stop doing that until we sanitise the process and eventual certification of Nigeria polio free.

“In fact, we just sacked four teams comprising of three members each among the ad-hoc staff when we investigated and found them wanting,” he stressed.

He however urged the parents to prioritise personal hygiene and environmental sanitation as well as ensuring constant release of their eligible children for immunisation as at when due so as to prevent any attempt by the Wide Polio Virus to resurface in the State.

The Coordinator also lamented the rampant cases of non- compliance to polio and routine immunisation in the area especially at Darmanawa, Hotoro and Danwanu wards.

He alleged elites in the area hardly release their children for immunisation despite its importance.

“There are so many elites in Darmanawa, Hotoro and Danwanu wards out of ten wards at the LGA, surprisingly some of them are medical doctors, Police and Immigration officers but they are preventing our workers from accessing their households.

“Sometimes our workers used to spend an hour in a particular house without seeing anyone attending to them.

“We need the intervention of relevant authorities to compel them to take the polio immunization very seriously.”

He added: “Whether you are elite or not, we need your household to be vaccinated because if we vaccinate nine out of 10 houses, the remaining one will still put the entire community at polio risk.”

He said though there are some husbands who still restrain their wives from presenting their children for immunisation, some of the wives who understand the importance of the Polio Immunisation used to release their children while the husbands were not around without applying finger mark on the children to avoid husband’s suspicion.

He said the fresh case of Circulating Polio Virus (CPV) was discovered in a sewage situated at Darmanawa Ward in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano State within the metropolis three years after the last Wide Polio Virus (WPV) was recorded in the State.

According to medical experts, the Circulating Polio Virus is mostly linked with poor environmental sanitation, though it cannot cripple a child but its continued existence poses a threat of crippling Wide Polio Virus (WPV).

Haruna explained the virus was suspected to have emanated from Zaria Local Government in Kaduna State where two cases of CPV were discovered this year.

Haruna stated all under five children in the area are at risk of contracting the CPV, so the Ministry of Health and some other stakeholders quickly organised a mop up immunisation exercise at the LGA to prevent the spread of the virus.