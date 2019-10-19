<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Kano State Government has reiterated its commitment to address the challenges facing women Vocational Centres across the State.

The Executive Secretary, Agency for Mass Education in Kano, Dr Halima Rabi’u disclosed this in a statement issued by Malam Aliyu Zangina, the Public Relations Officer of the Agency in Kano on Saturday.

Rabi’u spoke when she paid an inspection visit to Goron Dutse, Hotoro, Unguwa Uku and Walawai Women Centres.

Rabi’u said the purpose of the visit was to identify the problems and report back to the state government with a view to mapping out strategies in repositioning the Centres for enhanced students’ participation.

She explained that all the Centres had the same problems which include poor structures, lack of working materials, and inadequate furniture among others.

The executive secretary urged the women learning various trades and vocations at the centres to put in more efforts, adding that they could qualify for further studies in higher institutions.

Earlier in their separate remarks, Heads of the Centres visited, Hajiya Hassana Bello, Uwani Muhammad, and Hajiya Aisha Sarki, lauded the effort of the executive secretary in boosting adult education in the state and assured of their continued support at all time.