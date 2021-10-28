Kano government proposes N196.3 billion ‘budget for consolidation and prosperity’

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has presented N196.3billion as the total budget proposal for the 2022 fiscal year to the state’s House of Assembly.

The governor, who tagged the proposed appropriation bill “A budget of consolidation and prosperity”, made the presentation at the Assembly on Thursday.

In the proposed budget, the education sector received the largest share with N51.6 billion, representing 26 per cent while the health sector got N15 billion and N33 billion was proposed for works and infrastructure.

With the total recurrent revenue proposed at N146.8 billion, the governor proposed N33 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and N37 billion as revenue from Valued Added Tax (VAT).

Governor Ganduje said while the total proposed expenditure is N196.3 billion, capital expenditure would gulp N107.8 billion while recurrent expenditure is proposed at N88.4 billion.

The speaker of the house, Hamisu Chidari, assured that the assembly will immediately swing into action to pass the budget before the end of 2021 without compromising.

He acknowledged the effect of shortage in revenue, especially in the reduction in IGR, noting that Kano is worst hit by the predicament.

Chidari urged the state’s internal revenue board to look into ways to generate more revenue and block all leakages in revenue generation in the state rather than relying on the revenue from the unreliable oil sector.

He called on the government to support the farmers to guarantee food security on the grounds that insufficient rainfall for the year had destroyed many farm produce.